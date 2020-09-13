1/1
Amanda Jayn Owen
1985 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Amanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Owen, Amanda Jayn

Born May 1, 1985, Entered into the presence of The Lord August 2020. Survived by mother, Alisha (Erich) Bystrom; Grandmother, Donna Owen; Uncle, AJ (Kelli) Owen; Aunt, Andrea (Dan) Matthews; numerous cousins and family.

Amanda would want all who read this to know when you leave this world that you can live eternally in heaven. She was assured of this by applying the A B C's of salvation. A: She admitted she was a sinner, "For all have sinned and come short of the Glory of God" Romans 3:23.

B: She believed "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son so that whosoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life" John 3:16. C: She confessed "That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth The Lord Jesus Christ and shall believe in thy heart that God has raised Him from the dead thou shalt be saved, for with the heart man believeth unto righteousness and with the mouth confession is made unto salvation" Romans 10:9-10.

It is with the peace of Ephesians 1:13-14 that we know Amanda was given The Word, she believed and accepted The Word and was sealed with the Holy Spirit for a guarantee of her inheritance. We would invite you to have that same assurance today. Memorial Service will be held on May 1, 2021.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved