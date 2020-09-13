Strader, Charles "Chuck"February 6, 1950 - September 5, 2020Charles "Chuck" Strader lived a life of unbridled energy from his birth on February 6, 1950 in Berwyn, IL through his disabling illness and passing September 5, 2020 in League City, TX. Chuck was a veteran of the United States Air force and graduate of Brigham Young University (BYU). When he graduated BYU he was recruited by seven of the eight major accounting firms. He came to Omaha for an interview with Union Pacific when he decided to pay a visit to the one accounting firm that did not make him an offer. He was hired immediately and relocated his family to Omaha, NE. He found his dream job when he went to work for Dennis Circo of Precision Industries. He worked for Precision until he went on disability in 2009.Chuck passed away at home after a relentless fight with Multiple Systems Atrophy. He was preceded in death by his mother, Dorothy Mae Dolgner; stepmother, Sherry Strader; and daughter, Carla Price.He is survived by wife, Linda (Cheslak) Strader; father, Charles Strader Sr.; children, Scott Strader and wife, Sharon; Jason Strader and wife, Wendy; sisters and husbands, Kathy and Robert Coffeen; Cindy and Cliff Dawkins; Lisa and Bill Huber; Leslie and Stacy Smith; and seven grandchildren.A Celebration of Life will be held in Omaha at a later date.