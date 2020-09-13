McKay, Robert Duane
July 30, 1940 - September 8, 2020
Age 80, passed away September 8th, 2020 at his home in Rochester, MN. Born July 30, 1940 in Canistota, SD, Robert spent his first few years in San Francisco where his father, Lester was stationed during World War II. He moved back to Canistota at age 4. From the back porches and ball courts of Canistota (class of '58), he made his way to Augustana College of Sioux Falls where he became a stand out athlete (football) and student. After graduation he attended the University of South Dakota, studying law until being drafted by the US Army in 1963. Luckily, the draft included a free bus trip to Omaha, NE courtesy of the US government. It was there he met his wife, Caroline and began a 22 year career with the Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company, later finishing his career with Mammel, Schropp Swartzbaugh, Engler and Jones (Silver Stone Group). In 1991 Bob was diagnosed with Parkinsons disease and spent the next 30 years in a constant battle with his own body. He never gave up, and never lost his wit, or sense of humor. He spent his well-deserved retirement years in Elko NV, Las Vegas NV, then finally Rochester MN, fishing as much as possible, and watching his wife become a much better golfer than he ever was. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Lester Duane McKay and Beulah (Bellack) McKay; and his younger brother, Eugene. He leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Caroline (Sheehan) McKay; three children and their spouses, Michael (Amy), Matthew (Pebble), and Tricia (John); a granddaughter, Anna, and no less than 30 boxes of Fly Fisherman Magazine (currently residing in Tricia's garage). Please reach out to her if interested. He is survived by one brother, Richard McKay and his wife, Sherry of Boone, IA; as well as one sister, Debra Kleinsasser and her husband, Robert of Hot Springs, SD.
FUNERAL SERVICES will be held at St. James Catholic Church on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at 10am. A Private Burial will be held at Falls City Catholic Cemetery on Wednesday September 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Parkinson Foundation or The Michael J. Fox Foundation
.