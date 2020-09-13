1/1
Robert Duane McKay
1940 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Robert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McKay, Robert Duane

July 30, 1940 - September 8, 2020

Age 80, passed away September 8th, 2020 at his home in Rochester, MN. Born July 30, 1940 in Canistota, SD, Robert spent his first few years in San Francisco where his father, Lester was stationed during World War II. He moved back to Canistota at age 4. From the back porches and ball courts of Canistota (class of '58), he made his way to Augustana College of Sioux Falls where he became a stand out athlete (football) and student. After graduation he attended the University of South Dakota, studying law until being drafted by the US Army in 1963. Luckily, the draft included a free bus trip to Omaha, NE courtesy of the US government. It was there he met his wife, Caroline and began a 22 year career with the Mutual of Omaha Insurance Company, later finishing his career with Mammel, Schropp Swartzbaugh, Engler and Jones (Silver Stone Group). In 1991 Bob was diagnosed with Parkinsons disease and spent the next 30 years in a constant battle with his own body. He never gave up, and never lost his wit, or sense of humor. He spent his well-deserved retirement years in Elko NV, Las Vegas NV, then finally Rochester MN, fishing as much as possible, and watching his wife become a much better golfer than he ever was. Bob is preceded in death by his parents, Lester Duane McKay and Beulah (Bellack) McKay; and his younger brother, Eugene. He leaves behind his loving wife of 55 years, Caroline (Sheehan) McKay; three children and their spouses, Michael (Amy), Matthew (Pebble), and Tricia (John); a granddaughter, Anna, and no less than 30 boxes of Fly Fisherman Magazine (currently residing in Tricia's garage). Please reach out to her if interested. He is survived by one brother, Richard McKay and his wife, Sherry of Boone, IA; as well as one sister, Debra Kleinsasser and her husband, Robert of Hot Springs, SD.

FUNERAL SERVICES will be held at St. James Catholic Church on Tuesday September 15, 2020 at 10am. A Private Burial will be held at Falls City Catholic Cemetery on Wednesday September 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Parkinson Foundation or The Michael J. Fox Foundation.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Funeral service
10:00 AM
St. James Catholic Church
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Burial
Falls City Catholic Cemetery
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved