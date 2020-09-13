1/1
Gloria J. Raven-Montgomery
1956 - 2020
Raven-Montgomery, LTC Gloria J.

April 29, 1956 - September 7, 2020

Gloria was born April 29, 1956, in Americus, GA as the only child of CSM Francis M. Raven Jr. (Ret) and Mary Ann Holley Raven. She loved school, was an honor student and was selected as the Outstanding American Teenager (1974). Gloria was elected Class President during her sophomore year, was active in student government and participated in various other clubs. She was voted Homecoming Queen, and was the first Miss Americus High. Gloria was a true leader and model citizen. She attended Mercer University in Macon, GA, to pursue a law degree, however as most college students, she changed her major. She enjoyed JROTC, and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Ordnance Corps as a Maintenance Officer. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Mercer University in Macon, GA, she followed in her father's footsteps and made the Army a career. During her career, Gloria held diverse troop-leading and staff assignments in the United States, South Korea , Germany and Honduras. She commanded a 260 personnel maintenance company, was an Operations Officer, a Logistics Officer, and a college professor. After a 20 year career in the United States Army, Lieutenant Colonel Gloria Raven moved to Omaha, NE.

Gloria retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from the United States Army Command and Staff College. Upon retiring, Gloria worked as a purchasing and leasing manager at Mutual of Omaha for almost seven years. She managed a fast-paced, fortune 500, corporate purchasing activity for general office supplies, furniture, equipment and facilities and information services support.

She was preceded in death by her parents, CSM Francis M. Raven Jr. (Ret) and Mary Ann Holley Raven. Gloria will be dearly missed by her husband, Major Rolland Montgomery; an aunt, Dorothy Merritt; sister-in-law, Helen Hall; brother-in-law, Edward Bruce Harrold; cousins, Leah Ann Jones Gadson, Alice Hendricks, Willa Jones Merritt and Sandra Paschal

**Memorials suggestions to the Army Emergency Relief, and American Cancer Society. **All person attending the viewing and service must wear a mask and practice social distancing. VISITATION Thursday 9-10am at Roeder Mortuary with FUNERAL SERVICE Thursday 10am. Interment Omaha National Cemetery.

Roeder Mortuary

2727 N 108th St. Omaha, NE. 402-496-9000

www.roedermortuary.com


Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
SEP
17
Service
10:00 AM
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Roeder Mortuary - 108th Chapel
2727 N. 108th Street
Omaha, NE 68164
(402) 496-9000
Memories & Condolences
September 12, 2020
Ron, please accept our deepest and sincere sympathy in the passing of your beloved wife Gloria and my friend. I have known Gloria since our days at Mercer. She was one of my best friends. We did everything together. She was a true friend and leader. I spoke to her just a few days before she left us, I will always cherish her friendship. I will miss her terribly.
“Grief, I’ve learned is really just love.
It’s all the love you want to give, but cannot. All that unspent love gathers up in the corners of your eyes, the lump in your throat and in that hollow part of your chest. Grief is just love with no place to go.”
-Jamie Anderson

Mathis & Deborah Pace
Friend
September 12, 2020
You will be missed greatly. Love you.
DeRon Kitchen
Family
