April 29, 1956 - September 7, 2020
Gloria was born April 29, 1956, in Americus, GA as the only child of CSM Francis M. Raven Jr. (Ret) and Mary Ann Holley Raven. She loved school, was an honor student and was selected as the Outstanding American Teenager (1974). Gloria was elected Class President during her sophomore year, was active in student government and participated in various other clubs. She was voted Homecoming Queen, and was the first Miss Americus High. Gloria was a true leader and model citizen. She attended Mercer University in Macon, GA, to pursue a law degree, however as most college students, she changed her major. She enjoyed JROTC, and was commissioned a Second Lieutenant in the Ordnance Corps as a Maintenance Officer. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology from Mercer University in Macon, GA, she followed in her father's footsteps and made the Army a career. During her career, Gloria held diverse troop-leading and staff assignments in the United States, South Korea , Germany and Honduras. She commanded a 260 personnel maintenance company, was an Operations Officer, a Logistics Officer, and a college professor. After a 20 year career in the United States Army, Lieutenant Colonel Gloria Raven moved to Omaha, NE.
Gloria retired as a Lieutenant Colonel from the United States Army Command and Staff College. Upon retiring, Gloria worked as a purchasing and leasing manager at Mutual of Omaha for almost seven years. She managed a fast-paced, fortune 500, corporate purchasing activity for general office supplies, furniture, equipment and facilities and information services support.
She was preceded in death by her parents, CSM Francis M. Raven Jr. (Ret) and Mary Ann Holley Raven. Gloria will be dearly missed by her husband, Major Rolland Montgomery; an aunt, Dorothy Merritt; sister-in-law, Helen Hall; brother-in-law, Edward Bruce Harrold; cousins, Leah Ann Jones Gadson, Alice Hendricks, Willa Jones Merritt and Sandra Paschal
**Memorials suggestions to the Army Emergency Relief, and American Cancer Society
