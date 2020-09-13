Cwikla, Leona Sylvia (Kopecny) RPh "Lee"



Age 99 - August 24, 2020



Leona Sylvia "Lee" (Kopecny) Cwikla, RPh, of Omaha, formerly of Sioux City, passed away Monday, August 24, 2020.



She is survived by her son, Mark Cwikla of San Diego, CA; daughter, Elizabeth "Kim" Cwikla (Kristy Krajicek) of Omaha; granddaughters, Sarah Sirovetz (Robert), Jennifer Roberts (A.J.), and Lindsey Cwikla; and great-grandchildren, Rachel and Jake Sirovetz and Harley and Axel Roberts. She was preceded in death by her husband, John F. Cwikla; parents, Joseph and Sylvia Kopecny; and brother, Joseph Kopecny.



MEMORIAL MASS: 10am Friday, September 18, 2020, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, Sioux City. Attendees are required to wear a mask in the church. Burial: Calvary Cemetery, Sioux City. Memorials will be directed by the family.



