Slaight, Harold J.
September 10, 1928 - September 9, 2020
Harold Jean Slaight, age 91, passed away from complications of COVID on September 9, 2020. He and his twin brother Gerald were born in rural Astoria, IL on September 10, 1928 to Lloyd and Faye (Brainard) Slaight. He graduated from Lewistown, IL High School, the University of Illinois with a Mechanical Engineering Degree and an MBA from Creighton University.
He married his college sweetheart, Ann Larsen in 1952. After Harold completed his military service as an Army First Lieutenant in Korea, they moved to Omaha where he worked as a senior engineer at Western Electric for 36 years. They took their three children on annual trips traveling across America and visiting extended family in central Illinois. He loved to play bridge, and played several times a week with his friends at Immanuel Village.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Ann; daughter, Susan; two brothers and their spouses. He is survived by sons, Tom Slaight and wife Marsha from Springfield MO, and Greg Slaight and wife Dianne from Coppell, TX; son-in-law Chris Clark of Peachtree City, GA. He had six grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews who will miss him dearly.
Service details are pending. Memorials may be given to the Alzheimer's Association
or American Cancer Society
. Online condolences can be left at the funeral home website.
