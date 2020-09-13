1/1
Andrew N. Morrow
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Andrew's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Morrow, Andrew N.

February 22, 1929 - August 29, 2020

Age 91, of Lincoln, NE. Died on August 29, 2020 at home shortly after learning of advanced cancer. Born on February 22, 1929 in Fremont, NE to Dr. Hamilton Nesbit Morrow and Luella May (Oberg) Morrow. He married Margaret Mary Stoltenberg from Bennington, NE on June 27, 1958.

Artistic and creative, Andrew had a 60-year-plus career in Interior Design, founding Morrow Interiors in Lincoln in 1961. He served on many boards professionally and as a volunteer, especially with ASID, Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, and First Lutheran Church. He and Margaret enjoyed and supported the arts in Lincoln. They were life-long learners and loved to travel.

Survived by children, Megan Morrow, Molly (Morrow) Goninan and her husband Brian, and Andrew C. (Drew) Morrow, all of Lincoln; grandchildren, Charles Mackey (foster grandson), Emma (Goninan) Newcomb and her husband Garin, Alaina Goninan, Maisie Morrow, and Poppy Morrow, all of Lincoln; nieces and nephew, and cousins. Andrew was preceded in death by his parents; his sister and brothers; and his wife of 50 years, Margaret.

A FUNERAL for immediate family only will be held Saturday, September 19, at 11am at First Lutheran Church in Lincoln. A link for livestreaming, or viewing a recording online, can be found in the extended obituary at www.lincolnfh.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska, Tabitha of Lincoln, First Lutheran Church of Lincoln, or the donor's choice.

LINCOLN MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME

6800 S. 14th St., Lincoln, NE 68512

(402) 423-1515 | lincolnfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Funeral
11:00 AM
First Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home
6800 S 14TH ST
Lincoln, NE 68512
4024231515
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lincoln Memorial Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 2, 2020
Molly, Andrew and Megan~ I am so to read this. Your father was a very talented man! Big hugs to all! Peace be with his memory!
Jill Johnson Kuhel
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved