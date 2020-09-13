Meehan, Jack Michael
August 6, 2004 - September 5, 2020
Our beloved Jack must have known his days on Earth were short because he lived every day to its absolute fullest. His smile lit up a room and his fun-loving spirit brought joy to everyone he met. Jack was extraordinary—talented, inclusive, funny, adventurous, smart and kind-hearted. Please carry him in your heart and keep his generous, shining spirit alive.
Survived by parents, Michael and Lisa Meehan; brother Max; grandparents, Candy Clark and Steve Srb, and Dennis and Patty Norton; great-grandparents, Fred and Helen Clark; and dozens of aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Mary Jane Meehan.
SERVICES: 4pm Sunday, September 13, at Countryside Community Church, 13130 Faith Plaza, Omaha. Seating is limited due to COVID restrictions, but the Service can be viewed on live stream. Visit heafeyheafey.com
for more information. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Jack Meehan Memorial Scholarship Fund.