Jack Michael Meehan
2004 - 2020
Meehan, Jack Michael

August 6, 2004 - September 5, 2020

Our beloved Jack must have known his days on Earth were short because he lived every day to its absolute fullest. His smile lit up a room and his fun-loving spirit brought joy to everyone he met. Jack was extraordinary—talented, inclusive, funny, adventurous, smart and kind-hearted. Please carry him in your heart and keep his generous, shining spirit alive.

Survived by parents, Michael and Lisa Meehan; brother Max; grandparents, Candy Clark and Steve Srb, and Dennis and Patty Norton; great-grandparents, Fred and Helen Clark; and dozens of aunts, uncles and cousins. Preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Mary Jane Meehan.

SERVICES: 4pm Sunday, September 13, at Countryside Community Church, 13130 Faith Plaza, Omaha. Seating is limited due to COVID restrictions, but the Service can be viewed on live stream. Visit heafeyheafey.com for more information. Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to the Jack Meehan Memorial Scholarship Fund.

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Service
04:00 PM
Countryside Community Church
Memories & Condolences

September 12, 2020
September 12, 2020
We enjoyed watching Jack sing and dance in show choir, thank you!!!! Wish I would of had the opportunity to tell him in person. He was always so polite and always said hi to us!
Bruce and Sherry Van Maanen
Acquaintance
