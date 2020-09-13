Shiller, Edward, Jr. "Ben"August 4, 1932 - September 10, 2020Passed away on September 10, 2020 at the age of 88 at Clarkson Hospital surrounded by family. Edward was born and raised in Omaha, and graduated from Omaha South High School in 1949. Edward served in the United States Army from 1951 to 1956, and retired from the United States Postal Service in 1989 after nearly 40 years of service. Edward lived out his remaining years in Omaha. He is survived by his wife, Patricia L. Shiller of Omaha; sister, Dee Marsden of Camdenton, MO; sisters, Lauretta Shiller of Blackfoot ID, and Ann Sheedy of Utah; daughter, Patti Cavlovic (Mick) of Papillion, NE; sons, Frank and Mark Shiller of Omaha, and Scott Shiller (Erin) of Edgewater, MD. Edward is also survived by grandchildren, Shane and Marlee Cavlovic, Rachel and Baily Shiller, Shana McInnes, and Abigail Ruiz. Edward was preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Mildred.VISITATION observing CDC Guidelines: Wednesday, September 16th, from 4-6pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by SERVICES at 6pm. Interment with Military Honors: Omaha National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Ralston VFW Post #2704.