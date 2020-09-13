1/
Marcella R. "Marci" Zadina
1933 - 2020
Zadina, Marcella "Marci" R.

September 30, 1933 - September 11, 2020

Preceded in death by her parents, Josef and Agnes Vanek; brothers, Bill and Al Vanek; sister, Glady Sokolik; and great-granddaughter Paisley. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Jerry Zadina; children, Jerry (Carol) Zadina, Vicki (Jim) Benes, Laura (George) Thomas, and Steve (Brenda) Zadina; sister, Vicky Arrigo; 9 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; many nieces, nephews, and other family.

VISITATION: Tuesday, September 15, from 5-7pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm at Bethany Funeral Home. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 16, at 10am at St Gerald Catholic Church, 96th and Q. Interment in Calvary Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the family. The family requests that all guests please wear a mask.

BETHANY FUNERAL HOME

82nd & Harrison | (402) 593-6100 | bethanyfuneralhome.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
SEP
15
Vigil
07:00 PM
Bethany Funeral Home - La Vista
SEP
16
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St Gerald Catholic Church
