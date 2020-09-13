Duran, Joseph Vincent
June 14, 1977 - August 26, 2020
Survived by parents, Maureen and Jerry Duran; sisters: Veronica Chavez, Christina Huggins (David), Michelle Duran, and Amber Arrellano; nieces and nephews.
Observing CDC Guidelines, the family will receive friends on Tuesday, September 15th from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Wednesday, September 16th at 10am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 654 S. 86th St. Interment, Resurrection Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. To view live broadcasts of the Vigil, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click on "View Live Service" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com