Shelby Star Smith
Smith, Shelby Star

March 7, 1979 - September 5, 2020

Age 41 of Omaha, was called Home on September 5, 2020. She was born in Omaha on March 2, 1979 to James and Rosemary (Giangrosso) Smith. Shelby attended Benson High, and lived and worked in Benson. She was preceded in death by her parents; and grandmother; Jessie E. Love. Shelby is survived by her son, Dalton Hulett; sisters, Libby Smith and Amy Norwood; niece, Sara; nephew, Wesley; and many loving family and friends.

MEMORIAL GATHERING: from 5-6pm Monday, September 14th, Roeder Mortuary, 4932 Ames Ave., with a CELEBRATION of LIFE SERVICE at 6pm.

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
