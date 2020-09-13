1/
Kathleen A. Stranglen
1948 - 2020
Stranglen, Kathleen A.

October 25, 1948 - September 11, 2020

Age 71. Kathy worked at Mutual of Omaha for 30 years, and retired from Omaha Northwest High School after many years.

Preceded in death by husband Fred "Bud"; and parents, Emil and Virginia Maas. Survived by son, Sean and wife Carrie Stranglen; grandson, Connor; brother, David Maas; sisters, Carole Kimberlin and Joyce Hughes; many loving relatives and friends.

VISITATION: Tuesday, September 15, 5-6:30pm, with VIGIL SERVICE at 6:30pm, Bellevue Memorial Chapel. MEMORIAL MASS: Wednesday, September 16, 11am, St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 7600 South 42nd Street, Bellevue. Inurnment in Resurrection Cemetery. Memorials will be directed by the family.

BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL

Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE

(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
