Erwin F. Siegler
1936 - 2020
Siegler, Erwin F.

February 8, 1936 - September 11, 2020

Age 84 of Fort Calhoun, NE. Preceded in death by parents, Ludwig and Barbara (Kunzinger) Siegler; son, Stephan; infant daughter, Jessica; three brothers; and two sisters. Survived by wife, Edith of Fort Calhoun; daughter, Danielle (Brian) Johnson of Golden, CO; son, Patrick F. (Tawnee) Siegler of Omaha; sister, Elfriede Kasznar; brother, Josef Siegler; sister, Anna Siegler; brother, Oskar Siegler; grandchildren,Quinn, Cort and Connor; many nieces and nephews.

VISITATION and VIGIL SERVICE: 4-7pm Sunday, September 13, with the 4-5pm hour reserved for the elderly and health impaired, and VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm all at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 215 N 13th St., Fort Calhoun, NE 68023 402-468-5348. MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL: 10am Monday, September 14, also at St. John's. Social Distancing will be observed and face masks are recommended. Funeral Mass Livestream at sjccfortcalhoun.com. Interment: Private. In lieu of Traditional Remembrances, Memorials suggested to St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Fort Calhoun Fire and Rescue, or Donor's Choice.

SIEVERS-SPRICK FUNERAL HOME

Ft. Calhoun, NE 402-468-5678 | sieverssprickfuneralhome.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
SEP
13
Vigil
07:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
SEP
14
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home
214 N. 14th Street
Fort Calhoun, NE 68023
402-468-5678
September 12, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Marilyn Dutly
