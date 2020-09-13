Rice, Carol Elaine
April 14, 1936 - September 11, 2020
Age 84. On September 11, 2020, God called one of his angels to Heaven. Carol was born on April 14, 1936 and was a beloved mother, grandmother and devoted animal lover.
Preceded in death by son Robbie Rice; and daughter-in-law Diane Rice. Survived by children, Robin Brainard (Kevin), Scott Rice, and Michael Rice (JoLene); 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and sister Jessie Spangler.
Private Family Services. Memorials to: Town & Country Humane Society / www.townandcountryhumanesociety.org
BELLEVUE MEMORIAL CHAPEL
Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler, 2202 Hancock St., Bellevue, NE
(402) 291-5000 | www.bellevuefuneralchapel.com