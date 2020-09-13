Pelley, Luella A. "Wally"



September 16, 1932 - September 10, 2020



Age 87. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Lonnie. She is survived by her children: Randy Pelley (Teresa), Karen Ahrens, Lon Pelley (Vickie), and Karla Vanderbilt (Jeff); twelve grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.



VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Monday, September 14th, 4-6pm at West Center Chapel. Family requests everyone to wear masks. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES. Interment: Cedar Dale Cemetery, Papillion.



"I'm no longer by your side, but there's no need to weep.



I've left sweet recollections I'm hoping you would keep.



Eternal joy and memories stay in our hearts forever,



Strengthening our special bond that parting cannot sever.



Now's it's time to journey on, so let your faith keep you strong,



For I'm in a better place, I'm home where I belong.



And if times of loneliness bring sorrow and dismay,



Don't despair, for I am there, just a memory away."



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



