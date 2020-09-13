1/1
Luella A. "Wally" Pelley
1932 - 2020
Pelley, Luella A. "Wally"

September 16, 1932 - September 10, 2020

Age 87. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Lonnie. She is survived by her children: Randy Pelley (Teresa), Karen Ahrens, Lon Pelley (Vickie), and Karla Vanderbilt (Jeff); twelve grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

VISITATION observing CDC guidelines: Monday, September 14th, 4-6pm at West Center Chapel. Family requests everyone to wear masks. PRIVATE FAMILY SERVICES. Interment: Cedar Dale Cemetery, Papillion.

"I'm no longer by your side, but there's no need to weep.

I've left sweet recollections I'm hoping you would keep.

Eternal joy and memories stay in our hearts forever,

Strengthening our special bond that parting cannot sever.

Now's it's time to journey on, so let your faith keep you strong,

For I'm in a better place, I'm home where I belong.

And if times of loneliness bring sorrow and dismay,

Don't despair, for I am there, just a memory away."

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 13 to Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
14
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
West Center Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
Guest Book sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory

