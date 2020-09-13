Haverty, Patrick Leroy
February 2, 1962 - September 10, 2020
He was born in Merced, CA to Leroy "Dale" and Anna Pearl (Barbour) Haverty. Survivors include his wife, Deanna; children, Brent, Lindsey (Matt), and Craig (Emily); grandchildren, Lucas, Natalie, Blake, Dominic, Claire, and Mya; parents, Dale and Anna; sisters, Linda Rugg (Ulf Olsson), and Lora (John) Tomlinson; and brother, Marty Haverty.
VISITATION with family from 5-7pm Monday. CELEBRATION of LIFE and lunch will be 10:30am Tuesday, September 15, both at Heafey-Hoffmann-Dworak-Cutler Mortuary, 7805 Center St. in Omaha. Attendees can share memories and stories if desired, or written stories can be shared if submitted. Memorials are suggested to the Alzheimer's Association
