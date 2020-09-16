1/
Dolores Mae Wadum
1929 - 2020
Wadum, Dolores Mae

March 10, 1929 - September 2, 2020

Mrs. Wadum was the first child of Hazel Andersen and Elmer Weyant. She was a long time resident of both Council Bluffs, IA and Omaha. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Harold Wadum; brother John Weyant; and sister, Mrs. Jean Orso. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Wadum Johnson of Aurora, IL; and two sisters, Mrs. Gloria Olivo, and Mrs. Kathy Wilson.

A Family Visitation will be held Friday, September 18th, from 1-2pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, 1010 N 72nd Street Omaha. Mrs. Wadum will be Interred with her husband at Memorial Park Cemetery, Council Bluffs, IA.

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries & Crematory

72nd Street Chapel

1010 North 72nd St. 402-391-1664 | www.johnagentleman.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
Funeral services provided by
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
(402) 391-1664
