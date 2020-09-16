Wadum, Dolores Mae



March 10, 1929 - September 2, 2020



Mrs. Wadum was the first child of Hazel Andersen and Elmer Weyant. She was a long time resident of both Council Bluffs, IA and Omaha. Dolores was preceded in death by her husband Harold Wadum; brother John Weyant; and sister, Mrs. Jean Orso. She is survived by her daughter, Denise Wadum Johnson of Aurora, IL; and two sisters, Mrs. Gloria Olivo, and Mrs. Kathy Wilson.



A Family Visitation will be held Friday, September 18th, from 1-2pm at John A. Gentleman Mortuaries, 1010 N 72nd Street Omaha. Mrs. Wadum will be Interred with her husband at Memorial Park Cemetery, Council Bluffs, IA.



