1/
William J. Heider
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heider, William J.

April 4, 1928 - September 10, 2020

Observing CDC Guidelines, the family will receive friends on Wednesday, September 16th, from 5pm to 7pm at the West Center Chapel, followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, September 17th at 10am at Mary Our Queen Catholic Church, 3405 S. 118th St. Entombment: Calvary Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests Masses or memorials to Madonna School.

To view live broadcasts of the Vigil Service, Mass, and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click on the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Vigil
07:00 PM
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
17
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Mary Our Queen Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved