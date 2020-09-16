1/
Edward Jershin
1927 - 2020
Jershin, Edward

September 18, 1927 - May 7, 2020

Edward Jershin, age 92, of Omaha was preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Jershin; sister, Amelia; and brothers, Frank and James Jershin of Omaha. Edward is survived by his wife, Lowene (Rothe) Jershin; daughter, Jill (Alan) Butler of Elkhorn, NE; son, Jay (Alison) Jershin of Allen, TX; and grandchildren, Craig Butler (Hilary) of Wahoo NE, Cole Butler of Columbus OH, and Lauren and Jacob Jershin of Allen, TX.

Ed served in the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force Reserves. He retired from Western Electric where he worked as an Inspector and a Machinist.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 10am Friday, September 18, at Lutheran Church of the Master - West Campus in Elkhorn.

Memorials can be directed to the Church.


Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Master - West Campus
Memories & Condolences

September 13, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Edward Jershin. May you be comforted in knowing that our Heavenly Father will give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
Neighbor
