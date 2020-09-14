Hurst, Lorna K.



June 6, 1953 - September 12, 2020



Lorna K. Hurst passed away on September 12, 2020 at the age of 67. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Klein and Lola Lockwood Klein. She is survived by her daughter, Gina Colpitts; grandson, Jacob Colpitts; brother, Scott (Melanie) Klein; sister, Jo (James) Ishii; aunts, Charlotte Repp and Corrine (Pete) Brown; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephew; as well as numerous other extended family and friends.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, Sept. 26th at 10am at Lutheran Church of the Master, 2617 So. 114th St. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Nebraska Humane Society.



HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER



West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.



402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com



