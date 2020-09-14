1/
Lorna K. Hurst
1953 - 2020
Hurst, Lorna K.

June 6, 1953 - September 12, 2020

Lorna K. Hurst passed away on September 12, 2020 at the age of 67. She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward Klein and Lola Lockwood Klein. She is survived by her daughter, Gina Colpitts; grandson, Jacob Colpitts; brother, Scott (Melanie) Klein; sister, Jo (James) Ishii; aunts, Charlotte Repp and Corrine (Pete) Brown; nieces; nephews; great-nieces and great-nephew; as well as numerous other extended family and friends.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE: Saturday, Sept. 26th at 10am at Lutheran Church of the Master, 2617 So. 114th St. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Nebraska Humane Society.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Lutheran Church of the Master
Funeral services provided by
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
