1/
Michael L. Salyards
1944 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Salyards, Michael L.

December 2, 1944 - September 12, 2020

Survived by daughters: Kimberlee McLain, Kelilee Salyards, and Kerilyn Cowan (Steve); grandchildren: Jackson McLain, Cooper Cowan, Cole Cowan, and Machaela Cowan; sisters, Lloydine Salyards and Elizabeth Krieger (Ralph); mother of his children, Kathleen McCall.

VISITATION observing CDC Guidelines: Wednesday, September 16th from 10am to 11am at the West Center Chapel, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. Interment, Calvary Cemetery with Military Rites by Benson VFW Post #2503. In lieu of flowers, memorials to V.F.W. or Alzheimer's Association.

To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 14 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
16
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Send Flowers
SEP
16
Service
11:00 AM
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved