Salyards, Michael L.December 2, 1944 - September 12, 2020Survived by daughters: Kimberlee McLain, Kelilee Salyards, and Kerilyn Cowan (Steve); grandchildren: Jackson McLain, Cooper Cowan, Cole Cowan, and Machaela Cowan; sisters, Lloydine Salyards and Elizabeth Krieger (Ralph); mother of his children, Kathleen McCall.VISITATION observing CDC Guidelines: Wednesday, September 16th from 10am to 11am at the West Center Chapel, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. Interment, Calvary Cemetery with Military Rites by Benson VFW Post #2503. In lieu of flowers, memorials to V.F.W. or Alzheimer's Association To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.