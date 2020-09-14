Salyards, Michael L.
December 2, 1944 - September 12, 2020
Survived by daughters: Kimberlee McLain, Kelilee Salyards, and Kerilyn Cowan (Steve); grandchildren: Jackson McLain, Cooper Cowan, Cole Cowan, and Machaela Cowan; sisters, Lloydine Salyards and Elizabeth Krieger (Ralph); mother of his children, Kathleen McCall.
VISITATION observing CDC Guidelines: Wednesday, September 16th from 10am to 11am at the West Center Chapel, followed by FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am. Interment, Calvary Cemetery with Military Rites by Benson VFW Post #2503. In lieu of flowers, memorials to V.F.W. or Alzheimer's Association
.
To view live broadcasts of the Funeral and Graveside Service, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on the home page.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN-DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
402-391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com