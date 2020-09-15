1/1
Wava Jean Carl
1921 - 2020
Carl, Wava Jean

November 4, 1921 - September 10, 2020

Wava Jean, 98, passed away peacefully on Thursday in Omaha. Born and raised in Sidney, IA, she was the only daughter of Arthur and Alice Helme and had two older brothers, Harold and Keith. She married Laurence John Carl, a Navy test pilot, in 1943 shortly before he was killed when his plane went down near Pensacola FL. Wava was pregnant with their only child, Patricia Ann, at the time of his death.

A 1939 graduate of Central High School, Wava Jean kept in touch with classmates (known as the '39ers), meeting them for lunch until well into her 90s. She worked for the IRS for 35 years, and it was here that she met her longtime companion, Jim Murphy, who predeceased her in 1994. A devout Christian, she was a founding member of Living Faith United Methodist Church. An avid golfer into her 80s, she was often seen wearing her favorite color, red, and was rarely without her signature red lipstick.

Wava Jean is survived by her daughter, Patricia Ann (Philip) Fisher; grandchildren, Jay (Cynthia) Fisher, and Cori Fisher (Rod) McRae; great-grandchildren, Austen Fisher, Rick McRae and Reagan Patricia McRae.

MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Thursday, Sept. 17th, at Living Faith United Methodist Church, 5310 South 182nd Ave., Omaha NE.

Arbor Cremation Society

2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367, Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319

Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
