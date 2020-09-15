Doyle, Arthur C. Jr. MSgt USAF (Ret)
Age 86 - September 11, 2020
Preceded in death by wife, Sharon "Kay." Survived by children: Kerrie M. (Bob) Rosenthal, John "Mike" Doyle, and Kellie A. (Warren) Wells; grandchildren: Jonathan and Sarah Rosenthal, Benjamin and Andrew Wells, and Cameron Doyle.
VISITATION: Thursday, September 17, 5:30-8pm, at Bethany Funeral Home. COMMITTAL SERVICE: Friday, September 18, 10am, at Cedar Dale Cemetery with Full Military Honors.
