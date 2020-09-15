1/1
Ruth B. Davison Wilson
Wilson, Ruth B. Davison

August 3, 1922 - September 12, 2020

Ruth B. Davison Wilson, age 98 of Omaha, NE, previously York, NE, died Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Omaha. She was born August 3, 1922 to Joe and Olive (Erwin) Dilley. She was united in marriage to John Richard Davison on March 6, 1944 in Sidney, NE. Later, she married Carl "Bud" Wilson on March 18, 1972 in York.

Ruth was a sales clerk at J.M. McDonalds in York for many years. She was a former member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in York, a member of Rebecca Lodge, enjoyed reading and baking, quilting at church, and walking.

Ruth is survived by her daughter, Lois (Gerald) Davison Pesek; stepdaughter, Rita (Ernie) Friesen Shelton; grandson, Jon (Meesha) Vollertsen; and great-grandchildren, Jaden, Tanner, Makenna, and Jaxon; extended family includes: step-granddaughters Jodie (Brian) Melby and family and Rhonda Walford and family; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Jan Blum and Gary Clerc; and many other friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, John Richard Davison and Carl "Bud" Wilson; siblings: William Dilley, Ruby Morfeld, and Grace Garska; daughter, Kathryn Abels and husband Chuck; stepson, Gary Wilson; and granddaughter, Stacy Woods.

FUNERAL SERVICE: 2pm Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Metz Chapel with the Reverend Megan Clausen officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery, York. Visitation will be one hour prior to Ruth's service. Ruth's service will be broadcasted live on Metz Mortuary's Facebook page.

Memorials may be directed for Macular Degeneration Research (22512 Galeway Ctr. Dr., Clarksburg, MD 20871-1952) or to Disabled American Veterans (P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 452250-0301). Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com.

METZ MORTUARY

109 S. Lincoln Ave, York NE 68467 | (402) 362-3351

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 15, 2020.
