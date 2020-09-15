Faier, Estelle Sokol
February 3, 1927 - September 14, 2020
Preceded in death by husband, Dr. Robert Gerald Faier; parents Julius Sokol and Celia Bronstein; brother Joseph Sokol. Survived by daughters, Joan (Andrew Tannen) Faier; Elizabeth (Anders Linde-Laursen) Faier; son, John Faier; grandchildren, Benjamin Tannen; Joshua Tannen (Julia Miller); sister-in-law, Anne Sokol.
Private funeral services for family and friends at 10am Wednesday, September 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to Rose Blumkin Jewish Home; Jewish Federation of Omaha; and the Joslyn Art Museum.
To view the Services, on Wednesday, please go to: https://boxcast.tv/view/estelle-sokol-faier-wj2hxfvogkf8felxl5fp
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory
1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com