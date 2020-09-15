1/
Estelle Sokol Faier
Faier, Estelle Sokol

February 3, 1927 - September 14, 2020

Preceded in death by husband, Dr. Robert Gerald Faier; parents Julius Sokol and Celia Bronstein; brother Joseph Sokol. Survived by daughters, Joan (Andrew Tannen) Faier; Elizabeth (Anders Linde-Laursen) Faier; son, John Faier; grandchildren, Benjamin Tannen; Joshua Tannen (Julia Miller); sister-in-law, Anne Sokol.

Private funeral services for family and friends at 10am Wednesday, September 16, 2020. In lieu of flowers, Donations can be made to Rose Blumkin Jewish Home; Jewish Federation of Omaha; and the Joslyn Art Museum.

To view the Services, on Wednesday, please go to: https://boxcast.tv/view/estelle-sokol-faier-wj2hxfvogkf8felxl5fp

John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory

1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries
1010 North 72nd Street
Omaha, NE 68114
(402) 391-1664
