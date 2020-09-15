Roll, Katherine C.



October 19, 1934 - September 12, 2020



Katherine, age 85, originally of Debuque, IA, went to Heaven to dance with her beloved husband Charles "Charlie" Roll on September 12 which would have been his 99th birthday. She was the amazing mom and best friend to daughter Melanie Roll.



She was loving sister to Phyllis Huffman, Richard "Dick" Haupert and Thomas Haupert. She was preceded in death by parents, Laurina and Ted Haupert; and son, Charles "Chris" Roll.



Please no flowers, there will be no service at this time due to coronavirus concerns, memorials may be directed to family.



