Lance Sheldon Robinson
Robinson, Lance Sheldon

October 8, 1970 - September 4, 2020

It is with deep sadness that the family of Lance Robinson announce his passing on Friday, September 4, 2020. Lance Sheldon Robinson was born on October 8, 1970, In Omaha. Lance loved to dress well, travel, attend church services, and he enjoyed movies, concerts and eating at different restaurants.

Lance was preceded in death by his mother, Erma Jean Robinson; grandmother, Fredricka Hall; great-grandmother, Ella Mary Hollis; uncle, Freddy Hall; and nephew, David L. Moss. He is survived by his father and step-mother, Nate and Doris Hall of Des Moines, IA; 7 sisters: Barbara Oliver of Atlanta GA, Rae Robinson, Rosalind "La La" Moss, and Cynthia Robinson of Omaha, Cydnie Robinson of Las Vegas NV, Dara Flanagan and Dana Hall of Des Moines; and one brother, Allan Russell of Omaha. Lance loved and was loved by all of his family and friends near and far.

The family would like to express our sincere appreciation for all of the condolences and kind words from those who knew Lance. There will be a virtual balloon-release ceremony on Thursday, October 8th, to honor Lance's 50th birthday. We are asking that at 5pm (CDT), all those who knew and loved Lance Robinson release balloons in his memory.

GOOD SHEPHERD FUNERAL HOME

4712 S 82nd St. | (402) 505-9260 | www.gsfuneral.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Good Shepherd Funeral Home
4425 S 24Th St
Omaha, NE 68107
(402) 505-9260
