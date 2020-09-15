1/1
June Wells
{ "" }
Wells, June

Age 93, passed away August 2, 2020. She was a beloved mother and grandmother who loved to golf, dance, paint pictures, play bingo. She worked many jobs to support her family. First at Mt. Pleasant News as a Proof reader and Metromail. She made costumes for dance Recitals. Attended baseball and football games for her son, Duane and badminton and basketball for her daughters, Carroll, and Laraine. She then studied to be a Practical nurse. Continued on to be a RN. Later served at Pawnee School in Omaha to help children with their studies. She was born in beautiful country New Zealand. Able to return to New Zealand several times to visit her family members. Fortunately, June greeted them. When they visited the USA. Due to Covid 19 restrictions. She will have a private service. In lieu of flowers, wish you choose your preferred charity or donate to Boys Town, NE, 68010 boystown.org/give

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 15, 2020.
