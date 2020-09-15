Olson, Oral D. "Jim"
March 13, 1938 - September 14, 2020
Survived by beloved wife of 61 years, Joyce Olson; children: Cynthia "Cindy" Lampe, Catherine "Cathy" Misek (Dr. Scott Misek), James "Jim" Olson (Beth), Robert "Bob" Olson (Tamra) and Gregory "Greg" Olson (Kris); 11 grandchildren; and 20 great-grandchildren.
VISITATION following CDC guidelines: Wednesday, September 16th from 5pm to 7pm, at the West Center Chapel followed by VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Thursday, September 17th, 10am, Christ the King Catholic Church (654 S. 86th St.) INTERMENT: Resurrection Cemetery. For memorials family prefers Masses.
To view a live broadcast of the Vigil or Mass, go to www.heafeyheafey.com
and click the "View Live Service" button on our homepage.
