Angela Rae (McGinnis) Neukirch
1980 - 2020
Neukirch, Angela Rae (McGinnis)

July 24, 1980 - September 12, 2020

Age 40, of Steinauer, NE. She was born to Douglas Jenson and Mary McGinnis on July 24, 1980.

Survived by husband, Mark Neukirch, Steinauer; son, Greg McGinnis, Steinauer; father, Doug Jenson and life partner Sheryl Ziegler, Fremont; stepfather, Eric Linville of Omaha. Preceded in death by her mother, Mary (McGinnis) Linville.

CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: 10:30am Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, Salem UCC, Steinauer. VISITATION: 9-5 Thurday, Sept. 17, 2020, Wherry Mortuary, Tecumseh.

Wherry Mortuary

202 N. 3rd Street, Tecumseh, NE 68450

(402) 335-2921 | www.wherrymortuary.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
17
Visitation
09:00 - 05:00 PM
Wherry Mortuary - TECUMSEH
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
10:30 AM
Salem UCC, Steinauer
Funeral services provided by
Wherry Mortuary - TECUMSEH
202 NORTH 3RD STREET
Tecumseh, NE 68450
(402) 335-2921
