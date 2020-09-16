Heier, James R. "Jim"



December 15, 1956 - September 12, 2020



Age 63, of Plattsmouth. Jim is survived by his wife, Kim Heier; son, Christian Heier, both of Plattsmouth; three stepchildren: Michelle (Bohdi) Flint of Lincoln; Marc Greene of Omaha; Jaimee Willcoxon of Grand Island; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; sister, Nancy (Andy) Graham of Lincoln; three nephews; two great-nephews, and one great-niece.



VISITATION: Friday, Sept. 18, 1-9pm, with family present 5-8pm, at mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, Sept. 19, 11am, at the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints, Plattsmouth. Final Resting Place: Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials to the family.



