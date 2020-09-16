1/
James R. "Jim" Heier
1956 - 2020
Heier, James R. "Jim"

December 15, 1956 - September 12, 2020

Age 63, of Plattsmouth. Jim is survived by his wife, Kim Heier; son, Christian Heier, both of Plattsmouth; three stepchildren: Michelle (Bohdi) Flint of Lincoln; Marc Greene of Omaha; Jaimee Willcoxon of Grand Island; eight grandchildren; one great-grandson; sister, Nancy (Andy) Graham of Lincoln; three nephews; two great-nephews, and one great-niece.

VISITATION: Friday, Sept. 18, 1-9pm, with family present 5-8pm, at mortuary. FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, Sept. 19, 11am, at the Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints, Plattsmouth. Final Resting Place: Oak Hill Cemetery, Plattsmouth. Memorials to the family.

ROBY FUNERAL HOME

Plattsmouth, NE | (402) 296-3123 | www.robyfuneralhome.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
01:00 - 09:00 PM
Roby Funeral Home
SEP
18
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Roby Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints, Plattsmouth
Funeral services provided by
Roby Funeral Home
346 Avenue A
Plattsmouth, NE 68048
(402) 296-3123
