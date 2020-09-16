Meyer, Stanley E. "Pug"April 18, 1926 - September 14, 2020Of Council Bluffs. Proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during WWII. Stan worked for Robert's Dairy for 19 years and Future Foam for 15 years retiring in 1991.Preceded in death by parents, Fred and Alma (Basch) Meyer; wife, Jessie (Wood) Meyer in 2011; sons, Clifford, Richard "Rick", Marty and Rodney Meyer; brother, Darrell "Keith" Meyer; sisters, Maxine Gibbs and Barbara Kahl. Survived by his daughter, Connie (Dave) Eledge of Council Bluffs; sons, Monty (Cindy) Meyer of Carter Lake, Douglas (Katie) Meyer of Jackson, CA; 14 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren, 4 great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.FUNERAL SERVICE: Saturday, 11am, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel. Interment: Memorial Park Cemetery with military rites tendered by the American Legion Post #2. VISITATION with the family one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. The family will direct memorial contributions. In accordance with COVID-19, the family requests masks be worn.CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRINGBayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com