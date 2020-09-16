Carosella, Addisen S.
March 16, 2000 - September 10, 2020
Preceded in death by father, Larry Lee Bock and grandmother, Linda Barela. Survived by parents, Jessica and Todd Hornbaker; brothers, Ryder and Hudson Hornbaker; grandparents, Peter and Barbara Carosella, Larry Bock; aunts and uncles, Jeanine Arkfeld (Shawn), Noel Craft (Graham), Pete Carosella, Angela Carosella, Christian Hornbaker (Katie), Josh Hornbaker (Amanda), Laurie Bock-Lawrence (Kerry), Terry Bock (Jolene) and many loving cousins and friends.
VISITATION: Friday, September 18, from 5-8pm, at Kahler Dolce Mortuary. Private Inurnment. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Addisen's name to the Davis Direction Foundation, 32 N. Fairground St. NE, Marietta, GA 30060, 770-693-5982 or online at DavisDirection.com
