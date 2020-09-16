Schroeder, Theodore M. "Ted"



June 4, 1954 - September 11, 2020



Theodore M. (Ted) Schroeder was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on June 4, 1954, the third son of Clark and Shirley (Suddarth) Schroeder. At the age of 5, his family moved to Papillion where he grew up. He was active in sports, including football and wrestling at Papillion-LaVista High School, graduating with the class of 1973. Ted became an avid golfer and played 18 holes the afternoon before he died unexpectedly on September 11, 2020, while taking a nap. His other interests included hunting and fishing, camping, playing cribbage, cooking and an occasional visit to the casinos. Ted was the longtime manager of Blondo Bingo where he made so many friends over the years. Ted also loved his kids, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He will be missed by so many.



Teddy is survived by his wife, Carol Hensky-Schroeder; daughters Denise Brown, Jill Sorensen(Rob), and Kristin Looney (Nate); grandchildren, Parker Brown, Connor Brown (Taylor), Olivia Brown, Marisa Brown, Emma Brown, Gavin Charles, Tyler Johnson, Morgan Johnson, Adam Looney and Devon Looney; great grandson, Luca Brown; brothers Van Schroeder (Ann) and Rodney Schroeder; Aunt Eleanor Schroeder, Uncle Dean Schroeder; nephews, Stephen Schroeder (Erika), Michael Schroeder (Erin), Eric Schroeder, Ryan Schroeder and Daniel Schroeder, great nieces and nephews; and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Danny Schroeder; and grandson, Spencer Brown.



VISITATION at Mortuary Thursday, September 17, 2020, from 1-8pm, with family receiving friends from 5-8 pm. FUNERAL SERVICE: Friday, September 18, 2020, at 10am at Werner Park., 126th & HWY 370, Papillion. Memorials to the family.



