Millward, David Wilfred



December 27, 1945 - September 14, 2020



David Millward passed away Monday, September 14, 2020, at the age of 74. Born in Sheffield, England, he was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Evelyn Millward; his daughter, Hayley Millward; and his three loving sisters, Jean White, Pat Harrison and Barbara Staley.



He is survived by his wife, Sue and their children: son and daughter-in-law, Lee and Evelyn Millward, daughter and son-in-law, Stephanie and Brian Kronberg, daughter, Joanne Millward in England. He has seven loving grandchildren, and a huge family of nieces and nephews in England.



David served proudly in the British Armed Forces in such places as Singapore, Dhofar and Aden. He was also working in Uganda after the fall of Idi Amin. Difficult as these experiences were, he made lifelong friends with the people with whom he served - they were his "Band of Brothers."



Bigger than life, he could laugh, love and argue all in the same breath. His priorities in life were family, children, nature and all animals great and small. His joy of life, and ability to love, will remain always in the memories of those who knew him.



There will be a graveside service Wednesday at Temple Israel Cemetery for family only. Memorials for David may be made to Temple Israel or Help for Heroes in the UK.



