Keenan, Conway J.September 30, 1934 - April 25, 2020Preceeded in death by parents James and Marjorie Keenan and sister Kathryn Redinbaugh. Survived by wife of 66 years, Margaret (Peg) Keenan and children David (Joyce) Keenan, Michael (Ellen) Keenan, Sharon (Scott) Howells, Linda (Thomas) Bergin, ten grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and brothers, Kenneth (Carolina) Keenan and Thomas (Pamela) Keenan.An outdoor Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, September 19, at 2pm at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church, 61 and Western Avenue. Wear joyful colors and bring a chair or quilt and mask to meet social distancing. Memorials to Trinity Lutheran, North Omaha or Nebraska Wind SymphonyRoeder Mortuary, Inc. - 108th Street Chapel2727 N 108th St - Omaha, NE - 402-496-9000