Locarni, John "Rick"
Age 58, Died August 29th 2020. He was born on February 7, 1962 in Omaha NE, to parents Jackie Davis and John "Jack" Ferrante. Rick was the most generous, entertaining and loved Father, Brother, Friend, Son and Businessman.
He lived life to the fullest. He is survived by his son, Jonathan Locarni; sisters, Sherry Sparks, Tracy Locarni; father, Jack Locarni; brother, Jeremy Locarni; nieces, Cindy, Colleen; nephews, Tim, Patrick, Jake, Joe; many cousins, Aunts and Uncles. FUNERAL MASS was held at St. James Catholic Church, Omaha, NE
Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 17, 2020.