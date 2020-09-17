Hart, Michael Eugene
October 14, 1975 - September 15, 2020
Preceded in death by parents, Gene Hart and Margaret (Peg) McGinn; brother, Chris Hart. Survived by children, Allie and Owen Hart (mother Mindy Rathe); brother, Brian Hart; brother from another mother, Jesus Martinez; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.
VISITATION: Saturday, September 19, 10-11am with FUNERAL SERVICE at 11am and Interment to follow. All services at Westlawn-Hillcrest.
