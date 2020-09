Or Copy this URL to Share

Daniels-Maranville, Janet L.



June 23, 1949 - September 14, 2020



Preceded in death by parents, Norman and Maxine Brinton. Survived by husband, John Maranville, Jr.; daughters, Jennifer Hoelker (Michael), Kim Schneckenberger (Justin); grandchildren, Jazz, Jaden, Kenadee and McKinlee.



CELEBRATION OF LIFE SERVICE: Friday, September 18th, 1pm, at West Center Chapel. Private Interment. Memorials may be directed to the family.



