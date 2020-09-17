Naylor, Nancy Ann Jepson



Age 96, passed away peacefully Tuesday September 15th, 2020. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert Jepson in 1984 and her 2nd husband Kirk Naylor in 2001. She is survived by her son Dick (Pam) Jepson, daughter Sue (Mike) Wright, grandchildren Jessica Wright and Michaela (Brennan) Nicholson, great-grandchildren Zane and Zayla Nicholson.



She was born and raised in Council Bluffs, IA, raised her family in Omaha then later moved to Naples FL where she enjoyed golfing and bridge into her 90s. She enjoyed life to it's fullest! We will all miss her greatly. Private Service Later.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store