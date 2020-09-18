1/1
Robert A. "Bob" Doyle
1938 - 2020
Doyle, Robert A. "Bob"

November 28, 1938 - September 14, 2020

Of Council Bluffs. Bob graduated from Creighton University School of Pharmacy in 1962. He practiced retail pharmacy for over 42 years retiring in 2004 from Osco Drug in Council Bluffs.

Preceded by parents, Leo D. and Georgiana (Trenholm) Doyle; infant sister, Elizabeth Doyle in 1953. Survived by his wife, Elizabeth "Betty" Doyle of Council Bluffs; son, Rob Doyle of Ft. Scott, KS; stepchildren: Rob (Lori) Anderson of Omaha; Mark (Tanya) Anderson of Columbus, OH; Lizbeth (Larry) Puckett of Wilmington, NC; Kristian (Laura) Anderson of Lincoln, NE; Nicole (Kip) Paterson of Lakeville, MN; 16 step-grandchildren; brother, Michael (Rita) Doyle of Oakland, IA; sister, Mary (John) Means of Ogden, IA; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

RECITATION OF THE ROSARY: Sunday, 3pm, followed by a visitation with the family present until 5pm, at Cutler-O'Neill-Meyer-Woodring Bayliss Park Chapel.

MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Monday, 10am, at St. Patrick Catholic Church. Interment: St. Joseph Cemetery, In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to St. Patrick Church Building Fund, Masses or family wishes. Due to COVID-19, the family strongly encourages the use of masks.

CUTLER-O'NEILL-MEYER-WOODRING

Bayliss Park Chapel, 545 Willow Ave., Council Bluffs, IA

(712) 322-7779 | www.cutleroneill.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 18, 2020.
