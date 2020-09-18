1/
Frank S. "Sonny" Kros Jr.
Kros, Frank S. Jr. "Sonny"

June 14, 1938 - September 14, 2020

VISITATION: Friday, September 18th, from 5-6:30pm at the West Center Chapel followed by a VIGIL SERVICE at 7pm. MASS OF CHRISTIAN BURIAL: Saturday, September 19th, at 11am at Saint Joseph Catholic Church, 100 9th Street, Springfield, NE. A Celebration of Life Reception will be hosted by the family immediately following at Louisville Senior Center, 423 Elm Street, Louisville, NE 68037. In lieu of flowers, donations are invited to Saint Joseph Catholic Church and the Louisville Public Library.

HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER

West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.

(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 06:30 PM
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
SEP
18
Vigil
07:00 PM
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
SEP
19
Celebration of Life
Louisville Senior Center
SEP
19
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Saint Joseph Catholic Church
Heafey Hoffmann Dworak Cutler Mrts & Crematory
7805 W Center Rd
Omaha, NE 68124
(402) 391-3900
Memories & Condolences
September 17, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Sally and I have your family in our prayers. George Payne
GEORGE PAYNE
Friend
September 15, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to all of the Kros family. It has been many years as we were a military family who live next-door and sadly had to move away from good people. I have fun memories of Frank making sausage and having them strung around the kitchen while the kids were in school. I’m sure he will make some in heaven. Peace to the Kros family.
Patrick (Pat) & RITA RUSSELL
Neighbor
September 15, 2020
Thoughts of Tranquility Floor Basket
a loved one
