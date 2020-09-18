I worked with Ted at Brother Sebastians's soon after it opened. It was always an adventure. My best to his family and the rest of his friends. He left us too soon.
John Morris
Friend
September 17, 2020
Ted was such a kind and gentle soul. He will be missed. Sending prayers to his family and I hope they find some comfort in wonderful memories of Ted. Sincerely. Barb Martin
Barb Martin
Friend
September 17, 2020
Carol and family, I am sending Prayers for you and your family for Comfort and Peace in this tragedy. Ted has been friends of my kids since they were in high school. May all your wonderful memories give you comfort now and in the future.
Caryl Horton
Friend
September 17, 2020
I am very sorry to hear of your loss. Ted will be missed by so many. He always had a smile and brought smiles to others. My sincere condolences to you and your family. Pelzer family
Dear Carol, While there is no way we can feel your pain. We do feel your loss. Peace and love to you and your family during this sorrowful time. My sincere condolences and please let me know if you need help with anything. Omg!! Ted, wow you are family to us at bingo. You’re are a special person and shared your love, laughs, jokes and smile. Ted, you left a big impact in all of our lives one way or another. This real, real hurts but one thing about it you leaves us all with great memories and blessings. Carol, know that I’m thinking of you and your family. Hugs and comfort in prayers and love. I call you mom and we are family always and forever. I love you guys and definitely going to miss seeing you too. God bless you and your family.
Carol, I'm so sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Shirley Smedra
Coworker
September 16, 2020
Carol - I am so sorry for your loss. I pray for your family that they have peace in knowing he is at rest.
Dietta
Friend
September 16, 2020
Carol, so sorry to hear about your husband's passing. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Michelle Bland
Coworker
September 16, 2020
Ted was a great friend who always seemed cool calm & collected. He always had a job, and lived the work hard, play hard ethic. Several of us gave him the nickname “Uncle Ted” from high school days and beyond( as he treated us all like his extended family).He excelled in wrestling at state level, loved Elvis , family, and friends .I met him when he was head cook at Here’s Johnny’s restaurant in early 70’s. He then went onto managing Brother Sebastian Restaurant before he settled in on Blondo Bingo career past few decades. I will miss his infectious smile and quick wit. My condolences to the family on his sudden passing. May his legacy live on through his Family and Friends who were lucky enough to be a part of his life. Keep TCB until we meet again. Adios and thanks for the memories ❤
Jim Strawn
Friend
September 16, 2020
Carol and family, we are so sorry to hear about Ted. We attended bingo quite a bit. He seemed like a very nice man, always pleasant. i know he will be missed by many. Our prayers are with you and your family.
carole m koch
Acquaintance
