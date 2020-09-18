Ursini, Lawrence Guido "Larry"



February 8, 1949 - September 14, 2020



To know Larry was to like Larry. He was a kindhearted, jovial guy who loved his daughter, his family, fishing, Denver Bronco football, a good steak, and to make you laugh. Larry loved Jesus and tried to make the world a better place by helping anyone he could anytime he could. He dreamed his retirement would be full of traveling, fishing and being with those he loved.



MEMORIAL VISITATION: 9-11am Saturday, Sept. 19th, with a few words shared at 10:30am, at the Arbor Society - Westwood Plaza Chapel. Memorials suggested to St. Jude's hospital.



ARBOR CREMATION SOCIETY



2819 S 125th Ave, Ste 367



Omaha NE 68144 | 402-393-0319



