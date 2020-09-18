Howard, Charlene Wilson
October 13, 1932 - September 17, 2020
A 1950 hign school graduate in Grand Island, NE., Charlene attended Texas State College for Women. She then began a career which lasted 50 years in the Property and Casualty Insurance business. She was the fist woman in Nebraska to earn the prestigious Certified Property Casualty Underwrited (CPCU) designation in 1959. After working in Grand Island and Omaha, she moved to Warwick, R.I. where she taught classes for Metropolitan Life insurance agents. She later formed her own consulting firm working for the state of Rhode Island. She served as President of both the Insuance Women of Omaha and the Omaha Chapter CPCU; VP National Society CPCU. As a member of the International Insurance Seminar, she attended their mettings in San Francisco and Oslo Norway. She was preceded in death by her husband, Warren Howard, whom she married in 1987 and sister in law, Sharon Wilson. Charlene is survived by her sister, Karen (Curt) Siemers; brother, Douglas Wilson; two nieces, two nephews and a host of friends around the country.
Graveside Services at pending.
John A. Gentleman Mortuaries and Crematory
1010 North 72 Street 402-391-1664 www.johnagentleman.com