Howell, Barbara K.September 29, 1952 - September 16, 2020Omaha - Barbara was loved by all and will be dearly missed. She was a Registered Nurse for over 45 years and she was very proud of being the grandniece of Fr. Flanagan. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Sophie Flanagan. Survived by husband for over 40 years, Bill; children, Lindsey Howell, Danielle Howell, Morgan Howell, Lisa (Kent) Walton, Michelle (Scott) Stopak, John (Tracey) Howell; brothers: Jack, Joe and Rick Flanagan; sister, Mary Sue (Pat) Burns. FUNERAL MASS: 10:30am Monday at St. Philip Neri Catholic Church, 8200 N. 30th Street, Omaha, NE. Inurnment at Calvary Cemetery. Memorials St. Philip Neri Catholic Church.