Meyer, Daniel
October 4, 1954 - September 15, 2020
Passed away at his home after battling cancer. Dan, the son of D.W. and Patricia Meyer, was born in Sioux Falls SD. Dan is survived by his children, Margaret, Joseph, Benjamin and Robert, all of Omaha; as well as his siblings, Frank (Richyne), Margaret Fisher, Mary (Bill) Reiter, John, Bob, Tom (Marilyn), Jane and Tim (Victoria); numerous other relatives and good friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Dan obtained a mathematics degree from the University of Iowa and earned a master's degree from UNO. Dan worked in a variety of IT programming areas for Mutual of Omaha, First Data, TD Ameritrade and Hayneedle. Dan was an avid sports and music enthusiast who enjoyed time with friends and family, traveling and meeting people. The joy of Dan's life was his faith and deep love and affection for his children.
Memorials may be directed to the family or a charity of your choice
. A VIGIL SERVICE will be held 4pm, Sunday, September 20th, at the West Center Chapel, with VISITATION starting at 2pm. A MASS of CHRISTIAN BURIAL will be on Monday, September 21st, at 10am at St. Leo's Catholic Church.
HEAFEY-HOFFMANN DWORAK-CUTLER
West Center Chapel, 7805 W. Center Rd.
(402) 391-3900 | www.heafeyheafey.com