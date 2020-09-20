1/
Milo E. Christensen
1933 - 2020
Christensen, Milo E.

July 19, 1933 - September 15, 2020

Born in Washington County, NE. Died in Omaha, NE. Age 87 of Blair, NE. Preceded in death by parents, Niels E. and Carrie A. (Matzen) Christensen; brother, James; and sister, Leona Thone. Survived by wife, Beverly Christensen of Blair, NE; sons, Michael (Jennifer) Christensen of Tekamah, NE, and Paul (Cindy) Christensen of Blair; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.

VISITATION: 4-7pm Monday, September 21, 2020, with the 4-5pm hour reserved for the elderly and health impaired, at Sievers-Sprick Funeral Home. MEMORIAL SERVICE: 10am Tuesday, September 22, 2020, at Abiding Faith Baptist Church. Social Distancing observed and face masks recommended for all services. Private inurnment. In lieu of traditional remembrances, memorials suggested to Abiding Faith Baptist Church.

Published in Omaha World-Herald on Sep. 20, 2020.
