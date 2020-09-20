1/
Linda L. (Forbes) Lucas
{ "" }
Lucas, Linda L. (Forbes)

Age 67

Survived by sons, John "Opie" Lucas and Glen Lucas; five grandchildren; sisters, Rhonda Filipiak and Judy Cooper; brother, Charles David Forbes III.

VISITATION: Tuesday, 4-7pm, with 7pm FUNERAL SERVICE at Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Chapel. To view a live broadcast of the Funeral Service, go to our website and click on Linda's obit and Stream Service.

KORISKO LARKIN STASKIEWICZ FUNERAL HOME

5108 "F" Street | (402) 731-1234 | www.klsfuneralhome.com

Published in Omaha World-Herald from Sep. 20 to Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
SEP
22
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Korisko Larkin Staskiewicz Funeral Home
5108 F St
Omaha, NE 68117
(402) 731-1234
1 entry
September 18, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Tanya A Riesberg
Family
